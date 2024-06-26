Red Hot Chili Peppers Coming to Riverbend

Red Hot Chili Peppers Live at the Alamodome - May 17, 2023 The Red Hot Chili Peppers hit the Alamodome on May 17, 2023 with The Strokes, and Thundercat for an amazing show in front of an almost completely sold out crowd! (Johnnie Walker)

90′s Alternative Rock legends Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to Riverbend Music Center on Friday, July 5th. Tickets are SOLD OUT but you can win tickets here.

Last year, Red Hot Chili Peppers took home the prestigious Global Icon Award and delivered a show stopping performance at the MTV VMAs. Their No. 1 single “Black Summer’' also won the award for Best Rock Video. In addition, “Black Summer” scored a Grammy nomination for “Best Rock Song” and the band garnered an MTV Europe Music Award nomination for Best Rock and earned three American Music Awards nominations for “Favorite Rock Artist,” “Favorite Rock Album” for Unlimited Love and “Favorite Rock Single” for “Black Summer.”