Middletown Native Goes For More Gold

Kayla Harrison is set to be the co-main event and fight for the women’s bantamweight championship at UFC 316 on Saturday, June 7th.

She was born in Middletown, Ohio and graduated from Middletown High School where she took up Judo.

Kayla moved to Boston after high school for training and competed in multiple world championships before winning two gold medals at the Olympics in 2012 and 2016.

She holds a professional MMA record of 18-1 and is 2-0 in the UFC.

Good luck Kayla!