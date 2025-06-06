Entertainment

Middletown Native Goes For More Gold

By Will Taylor
UFC 300: Holm v Harrison LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Kayla Harrison reacts to the end of the round in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 300 event at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Kayla Harrison is set to be the co-main event and fight for the women’s bantamweight championship at UFC 316 on Saturday, June 7th.

She was born in Middletown, Ohio and graduated from Middletown High School where she took up Judo.

Kayla moved to Boston after high school for training and competed in multiple world championships before winning two gold medals at the Olympics in 2012 and 2016.

She holds a professional MMA record of 18-1 and is 2-0 in the UFC.

Good luck Kayla!

