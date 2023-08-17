‘Come on down!’ ‘The Price is Right Live’ coming to Columbus this fall

COLUMBUS — “The Price is Right Live” is coming to Columbus this fall.

The show will take place in the downtown Columbus’ Palace Theatre on October 26, the theater announced on its website.

Contestants will get a chance to win cash, appliances, vacations, and cars by playing games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and the fantastic showcase.

The show is an interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called and participate in some of the pricing games.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

To purchase tickets, visit this website.

