71-year-old woman makes history as oldest contestant to compete for Miss Texas USA pageant (Kelsey - stock.adobe.com)

Is 71 the new 21? Or 31? Or...

A 71-year-old Texas woman is making history by competing in the Miss Texas USA pageant. Some may scoff at the notion but I say “Good for her!”

Marissa Teijo, 71, is facing around 100 other competitors in the pageant. What a tremendous display of confidence and vitality!