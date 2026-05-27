People are more open to discussions about mental wellness, thanks in part to famous advocates like Lady GaGa and Simone Biles being honest about their own struggles. Anyone having mental struggles has plenty of ways to get help from telehealth to group therapy. An increasingly poor economy, lingering effects of a pandemic, and self-comparisons to online content mean that global mental stability is being tested daily.

Research shows a connection between chronic stress and poor mental health that hurts the physical body, making it easier for chronic illnesses to thrive.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness reported that one in 20 American adults experiences some type of serious mental illness each year, and half of all lifetime mental illness starts by age 14. No one is immune to the onset of mental illness, as it can be something one inherits or a condition that brews from factors that may be beyond one's control.

Why Is There Societal Changes in Dialogue About Mental Wellness?

Celebrities and younger people are positively influencing mental wellness awareness with their displays of vulnerability. Their advocacy helps remove the stigma associated with depression and other disorders while normalizing therapy.

Modern celebrities from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to Selena Gomez to Megan Thee Stallion have been honest about their struggles and show they don't have perfect lives free of mental strain. However, before it was trendy to do so, when Oprah Winfrey hosted her show in the 80s, she was a trailblazer for publicly sharing her own experiences dealing with abuse and trauma, which paved the way to destigmatize these hard conversations on a national level.

Thanks to social media and direct advocacy, popular celebrities are using their influence with younger audiences, creating normalized discussion about self-care and looking for signs of depression early on.

Athletes like Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles even went so far as to step away from competition to protect their mental well-being. Osaka was honest about how media obligations triggered her anxiety and depression, and she penned an essay for Time Magazine as part of her advocacy. Biles withdrew from one Olympics, setting the stage for her to return to the next, bigger and bolder than ever, to continue breaking records.

How Can People Start a Conversation about Mental Health?

Conversations about well-being can start with a few open-ended questions that allow the person in question to express their feelings beyond a simple "yes" or "no" answer.

A good way to start may be to say:

"Tell me more about what's going on."

"How would you rate your stress level on a scale of 1 to 10 now?"

"I just wanted to check in to see if everything was OK."

Always listen to them and let them finish their thoughts before interrupting or automatically volunteering a solution. Let them know they have several resources available, whether informally talking with friends and family, or more structured professional help from Jersey Behavioral Health.

Can Mental Health Awareness Affect Physical Health?

Engaging in mental health care is a part of overall self-care, as the brain is the center of the body. If that control center is off, it can affect many biological and psychological systems that disrupt the overall harmony needed for optimal function.

For example, chronic stress triggers the release of cortisol. Too much cortisol in your system can lead to:

Higher blood pressure

Poor immunity

Greater risk of cardiovascular disease

There's also a link between chronic depression and a higher risk of heart disease, per John Hopkins Medicine. Being in a deep depression may lead to one not taking care of themselves properly, with a poor diet and lack of exercise.

Your overall immune system is tied to your mental wellness. Stress produces an inflammatory response, which can fight germs at first, but when it's persistent, arterial walls may develop plaque, according to the University of Maryland Medical System.

Being in a poor mental state can breed other poor behaviors, such as:

Overeating

Too much alcohol consumption

Illegal substance abuse

Poor sleep

Risky, dangerous behaviors like speeding

Don't Forget Sleep

The Sleep Foundation recommends everyone get seven to nine hours of restful sleep each night, but one of the top behavioral changes during mental episodes is disrupted sleep. When you can't get this rest, your body can't properly repair itself.

People who don't get proper sleep often develop:

Brain fog during the day

Cognition and concentration issues

Inflammation

Weight gain

Mood swings

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are the Factors that Contribute to Mental Health and Well-being?

Mental health involves a complex network of factors, from your physical state to your environmental one.

These include:

Biological: Age, diet, and genetics

Age, diet, and genetics Social: Your relationships and culture

Your relationships and culture Psychological: Mental health diagnoses and perception of reality

What Are 5 Reasons Why Mental Health Is Important?

Being of sound mind contributes to understanding how fast to safely drive a car, and to understanding when you may be in danger. Reasons you should be mindful of your mental state include:

Decision making Resilience Sense of purpose Physical health Relationships

Good mental health supports better coping mechanisms from work or personal stress. You can quickly bounce back and not resort to poor coping options like excessive alcohol consumption.

It's also the foundation for the strong emotional development needed to maintain a healthy relationship with loved ones.

What Are 5 Serious Mental Illnesses?

A serious mental illness is a brain-based disorder that can cause severe functional impairment and affect overall life activities, such as being able to work or live on your own.

Some of the major ones include:

Major Depressive Disorder Schizophrenia Bipolar Disorder Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Borderline Personality Disorder

Feed Your Mind as You Do the Body

Mental wellness has finally reached the global stage of conversation as the taboo has faded away. Thanks to a globally connected world, from social media, celebrity influence, and ongoing issues from economic strife to a pandemic, many people are going through issues that can affect mental well-being, but have room to discuss them.

Being honest about your mental health and nurturing it is a major step in providing better overall holistic care for greater longevity and quality of life.

If this content resonated with you, continue to review our website for more mental and physical health-based news.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.