As-is real estate sales are becoming more mainstream as rising renovation costs, growing investor demand, and the need for faster, lower-stress transactions reshape how people buy and sell homes.

Every year in the United States, about 4 million existing homes are sold, according to the National Association of REALTORS. A sizeable number of these homes are sold 'as is.'

In a market where sellers used to go the extra mile to prepare their homes for the market, which involves making repairs and upgrades, it might seem surprising that one of the biggest home-selling trends in recent years has been the growing acceptance of as-is transactions.

The tradeoff is simple: sellers are willing to accept potentially lower offers in exchange for less stress, lower upfront costs, and a fast-closing process.

What Does It Mean to Sell a House 'As Is'?

Selling a house as is essentially means putting it on the market in its current condition. Whether the property needs serious repairs or just some work with the curb appeal, the seller has no interest in spending any money on making it more attractive to prospective buyers.

Although the sellers won't fix any issues, they still typically encourage buyers to inspect the property. Inspections can help buyers discover more issues than the seller was aware of.

Can a house with a mortgage or other type of debt attached to it still be sold 'as is'? Absolutely. The seller still has to pay off the debt so that the title is clear before listing, or be in a consensual agreement with all the parties with an interest in the property.

Are Rising Repair and Renovation Costs Pushing More Homeowners Towards As-Is Listings?

There's a strong case for making repairs to a home before listing it. It's an effective way to increase its market value, and in a slow market, it can also help the property attract buyers more quickly.

However, carrying out these renovations often means the seller has to take on significant upfront costs. Unfortunately, the cost of living has increased over the past few years, driving up the cost of renovating and upgrading homes as well. Faced with growing financial pressure and other real estate challenges, more homeowners are finding it difficult to afford even basic repairs.

Why Are Speed and Convenience Becoming More Important for Home Sellers?

According to data from the National Association of Realtors and reported by Rocket Mortgage, it took an average of 86 days for a home to sell in 2025. Waiting about three months to find a buyer and close on a sale can be a long time, and yet you haven't factored in the time you would need to make repairs and upgrades before listing.

Lately, home sellers like speed and convenience. Planning and executing a full-home renovation takes several months, and the project can be stressful if you don't find reliable contractors.

What if you could sell your house fast in Memphis without dealing with months of repairs and upgrades? That's one of the key reasons as-is home sales are becoming more popular.

Sellers know they may not get the highest possible offer, but the advantages of as-is sales -- including convenience and faster closings -- are often worth the tradeoff.

How Investor Demand Is Making As-Is Sales More Common

As-is home sales couldn't be surging if there weren't buyers on the demand side of the equation. Who are these buyers, though?

It's difficult to imagine the average homebuyer taking on the risk of purchasing an as-is property, unless the deal is too good to refuse.

Most buyers of as-is homes are house flippers and investors who specialize in fixer-uppers. The business is simple: purchase properties that are being sold below market value, make repairs and upgrades where necessary, and put them back on the market at a profit. Investor activity like this has played a major role in the growth of the as-is property market.

Life Transitions Are Increasing the Appeal for Selling Without Repairs

Picture this: you're in the middle of a divorce, and it's become apparent that you need to sell the matrimonial home and split the proceeds. Or maybe you just want to sell the home and start fresh elsewhere.

Do you have the energy to think of repairs and upgrades before listing the property? For people going through situations like these, it's easier to let go as-is and move on.

Divorce, retirement, downsizing, and job relocations are some of the life events that are making selling without repairs more appealing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do Sellers Always Lose Money When Selling As-Is?

Although as-is homes are often priced lower to reflect their current state and attract buyers who wouldn't otherwise be interested in them, it's not always the case that they'll be underpriced. Depending on market conditions and other factors, it's possible to sell an as-is property at market value.

Can You Sell a House As-Is If It Needs Major Repairs?

Yes. As-is homes aren't just properties that need minor repairs or cosmetic touch-ups before move-in. Even homes that need extensive renovation can still be sold in that condition.

Can Sellers Negotiate After Listing a Property As-Is?

Of course. The real estate market operates on a willing seller, willing buyer basis, and parties are free to negotiate and agree on a price.

Do As-Is Homes Stay on the Market Longer?

Not Necessarily. In competitive and desirable markets, a well-priced as-is property can still attract buyers quickly.

Should Sellers Disclose Problems in an As-Is Sale?

Absolutely. It's a legal requirement for sellers to disclose known material defects. Do not assume that just because the property is in a state of disrepair, prospective buyers already know what they are signing up for.

As-Is Real Estate Sales: A Deal Is a Deal

Sellers have traditionally spent money and time to prepare their properties for the market, but that's changing. As-is real estate sales are gradually becoming more common, and it's not by chance.

The market is shifting, as demand for fixer-uppers continues to grow, and the cost of renovating and upgrading is becoming harder for many homeowners to justify. For sellers who value speed, convenience, and lower upfront costs, selling as-is is no longer seen as a last resort -- it's becoming a practical real estate strategy.

Explore our website for more insights into real estate trends in today's changing housing market.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.