Some points on your moving checklist are gathering packing supplies, decluttering, and travel planning.

According to the Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard, around 40 million Americans move each year.

Moving across the country can be an exciting milestone in your family's journey; however, it also comes with a long list of logistical challenges. It isn't easy, it can be stressful, and it needs a proper plan of action.

Without proper planning, you will miss items, make mistakes, and end up spending more than your budget allows. Creating a comprehensive cross-country moving checklist, like the one we share below, is crucial in ensuring a smoother transition from one place to another.

Clear Moving Timeline

You can't just start packing up your stuff at any random time before your move date. You have to build a proper timeline for moving things along so you do things at the right time without creating unnecessary bottlenecks.

Planning should begin at least six to eight weeks before your actual move date. This is in an ideal situation. Of course, some people have to move with very little notice, so you need to do the best you can in that circumstance.

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The more time you give yourself to get stuff done, the less likely you are to make mistakes. This doesn't mean that you start procrastinating, though.

Decluttering

The best time to get rid of useless items in your household is when you're moving long-distance. Moving long distances can be costly, especially when pricing is based on weight or volume. Take the time to sort through your belongings and decide what to keep, donate, sell, or discard.

This also makes it easier for you to unpack on the other side, but also creates less of a mess in your beautiful new space. If you haven't used something for the past five years, it's unlikely you will use it in the next five. Give it to someone else who could potentially use it or sell it and make some cash to help with your move.

Gather Packing Supplies

What kind of packing supplies do you need when moving across states? Here are some to consider:

Boxes

Tape

Bubble wrap

Markers

Labeling each box clearly with its contents and destination room will save significant time during unpacking. It's also wise to create an inventory list to keep track of your items, particularly if you're working with a moving company.

If you are moving fragile items, you will want to pack them with extra care and let the moving company know that these fragile items need to be handled as if they were breakable.

Important documents should be kept in a separate, easily accessible folder. It might also be a good idea to create an "essentials" box, where you pack all of those items you will need for the few days after your move, especially if you have young children and need their toys, clothes, and other supplies.

Having these items readily available prevents the frustration of searching through multiple boxes after a long journey.

Address Changes

Something that slips most people's minds when they move is the address change forms and service transfers. Notify your bank, employer, insurance providers, and subscription services of your new address.

USPS allows you to forward your mail for a few weeks while you are settling into your new place. Use this service and ensure you change your address everywhere you remember as soon as possible.

If you have a pet, you will want to ensure that you research pet-friendly accommodations in your new location before going there, especially if you are staying in a hotel for a few days before the move-in date.

Travel Planning

Decide whether you'll be driving, flying, or using a combination of both. If you're driving, map out your route, book accommodations in advance, and plan for fuel and rest stops along the way.

If you are going far and have young children, it might be better to ship a car, rather than drive it. There are many resources available for transporting a car that can ease the burden on your shoulders.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Kind of Financial Preparation Do You Have to Do for Moving?

Moving across the country can involve various expenses, including:

Transportation

Lodging

Deposits

Unexpected costs

Creating a moving budget helps you stay on track and avoid financial strain. Keep some emergency funds accessible in case plans change. It's also a good idea to take photos of valuable items before packing as documentation, in case you need to submit them for insurance purposes.

How Can You Prepare Your New Home for Your Arrival?

Moving can be hard enough on its own, without the burden of moving into a new home that's not set up properly. If possible, you should prepare your new home for your arrival.

Arrange for cleaning, confirm that utilities are functioning, and measure spaces to ensure your furniture will fit. If you can't visit in advance, coordinate with your landlord, real estate agent, or property manager to handle these details.

If you have young children or pets or are busy with work, it's worth hiring services to get all of these things done for you. It will make the whole process of moving so much easier and will relieve much of your stress.

No one wants to start a new life in a new home, stressed out and exhausted to their bones.

Cross-Country Moving Checklist for an Easier Move

A well-organized cross-country moving checklist is essential for a successful relocation. It doesn't mean that you won't still have issues crop up, as you can't anticipate everything.

However, it will ensure you make the best of this moving situation and are able to even enjoy the process a little bit. You can start a new chapter of your life in a less stressed-out position.

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