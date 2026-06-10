Getting top dollar for junk cars involves comparing quotes from multiple local scrap yards or businesses that pay cash for junk vehicles and ensuring they'll pick up and tow the cars away for free. Owners whose rust buckets still have valuable parts can also remove them and sell them online.

Even if you think your unwanted car is useless and worthless, you can still cash in on it. As the Automotive Recyclers Association says, 86% of the material contents of vehicles are recyclable, reusable, or recoverable (for energy).

What Classifies as Junk Cars?

Junk cars are vehicles that may either no longer run (non-operational) or have faulty major components and systems that make them unsafe to drive. They could still be repairable, but the cost to fix them is too high, making it impractical to restore them.

Here are some common junk car classifications:

Non-operational: Vehicles that no longer run due to major mechanical failures, like blown engines or busted transmissions

Vehicles that no longer run due to major mechanical failures, like blown engines or busted transmissions Unroadworthy: Cars with severe defects that make them unsafe to operate, such as significant brake system damage or heavy structural rust

Cars with severe defects that make them unsafe to operate, such as significant brake system damage or heavy structural rust Severe damage: Vehicles with bent frames, deployed airbags, flood or fire damage

Vehicles with bent frames, deployed airbags, flood or fire damage Totaled or total loss: Cars whose repair costs exceed their value

If your car falls under one or more of those classifications, it most likely is a "junk" and is best scrapped or sold.

Which Is Better, Selling or Scrapping Your Junk Car?

Owners can get top dollar for junk cars that still run if they sell them to private buyers like hobbyists and restoration buffs. The process may take longer, though, as you'd have to advertise, wait for interested parties, and schedule showings.

Selling junk cars for cash to private buyers may also be best if the vehicle still has valuable parts. Do the same if the car features rare parts categorized as "collectibles." Examples of such components are:

Catalytic converters

Complete engines

Functional transmission systems

Specific trim pieces

Limited-edition engine blocks

Vintage components

Owners who want to get cash for cars that no longer work may be better off "scrapping" their entire vehicles with the help of local scrap yards or car recycling companies. Examples are vehicles with severe mechanical failures (dead engines) and excessive physical damage (totaled cars).

How Can You Get Top Dollar for Junk Cars?

Maximizing the payout for your clunker requires researching local businesses offering junk vehicles and car scrap for cash services. You must also ask each of your prospects for accurate quotes, compare them to find the best offer, and ensure they'll come pick your car up at no cost to you.

Compare Multiple Quotes From Scrappers and Buyers

Getting top dollar for junk cars involves requesting price quotes from at least three nearby, local scrap car recycling firms and private buyers. With these estimates, you'll have an idea of how much they're willing to pay and a basis for comparison.

Note that payouts can vary widely between one junk car buyer and another. Having multiple quotes, therefore, can give you better leverage for negotiation.

Make sure you read the terms and conditions attached to the quotes, too, and pay particular attention to any fees you may have to pay or shoulder (e.g., transportation). You should also check if there's a validity period for the offer, because if there is, the price can drop after the "deadline."

Confirm Fast and Free Towing

Reliable scrap car recycling companies offer fast and free pick-up and towing of junk vehicles, as pointed out by this page discussing how to sell your old car for cash in NJ. Consider working with one of these businesses so that you won't have to worry about hefty towing costs.

Towing can get pretty expensive, depending on where your junk car is and how far the unwanted vehicle is from the buyer. Allstate Insurance cites data from J.D. Power saying that towing costs $35 to $125 for 5 miles or less. Conversely, service fees for up to 40 miles can range from $125 to $175.

Sell Individual but Valuable Parts Separately

Depending on the car and its accessories, you can part out the vehicle first before selling the rest to a local scrap yard or recycling company. Parting out means taking out the highest-value parts and then selling them individually.

Let's say you have a total loss vehicle, but it's not that old, so its electronics and accessories are relatively advanced and modern. If you have the tools and know-how, you can remove the functional infotainment components and sell them individually to private buyers.

Examples include the GPS/infotainment screen and premium speakers. You can get "extra" cash for these parts before you scrap the rest of the car.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is It Illegal to Keep a Junk Car in Your Yard?

It depends on where you live, but in some cities and states, keeping a junk vehicle in your yard could be illegal, particularly if others can easily see it, such as from the street.

KDVR.com, for instance, reports that in many Colorado cities, inoperable vehicles must be in storage in fully enclosed structures. They must be out of the view of the neighbors and the public.

Why Should You Get Rid of Your Unwanted Vehicle ASAP?

Even if you can keep your junk car in an enclosed structure, you should still consider getting rid of it as soon as possible if you have no intention of restoring it. The longer you keep it, the more it will degrade and deteriorate, leading to potential environmental, safety, and health hazards.

Oils, coolants, and brake fluids can leak out of decaying fluid lines, poisoning the soil and even reaching local water supplies. Insects, rodents, and reptiles may also nest and breed in old, undisturbed vehicles, causing an infestation and bringing potential health risks.

Get Top Dollar for Junk Cars Today

From comparing quotes from different yards and buyers to confirming free towing services, these are the top strategies for getting top dollar for junk cars. You may also maximize your payout if your clunker has rare or valuable parts, which you can then sell individually before you scrap the rest.

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