From customizing formulas to offering session bundles and using expert application techniques, these are all vital components of spray tan packages that let pros give their customers an incredible sun-kissed look. Equally crucial is how they educate clients on treatment dos and don'ts.

By focusing on these aspects of the best spray tan deals, you can also provide customers with sunless tanning options that deliver a higher value for money.

Doing so is particularly critical in today's competitive sunless tanning market. As a study published in PubMed Central notes, only about 17.7% of women aged 18 to 49 reported sunless tanning.

By giving customers more bang for their buck with high-quality yet affordable tanning packages, you can gain a bigger share of the market. It can help your business secure more new customers and retain existing ones.

How Long Will a Spray Tan Last?

Another good reason to offer high-value packages for custom spray tans is that they're naturally temporary. Customers would need to book them regularly to maintain their skin's sun-kissed appearance.

As Healthline explains, the average spray tan lasts about ten days. However, it still depends on how dark a tan a customer wants. Lighter shades may only last around five days, medium ones can last seven to eight days, while darker hues can last up to ten.

How Much Do People Pay for a Spray Tan?

If you do a quick online search, you'll find that the average cost of spray tans ranges from $25 to $60. The variability in price varies based on how dark customers want their tan to be.

The final results of a spray tan depend on how much dihydroxyacetone (DHA) a tanning solution contains. The more DHA the formulas your business uses have, the darker the shade, and the longer the tan will hold.

What Are Spray Tan Packages?

When you offer spray tan packages to customers, you provide them with a deal in which they get multiple sunless tanning sessions. The number of sessions can vary; for instance, the most affordable package can consist of three sessions, followed by five, seven, or even ten.

With spray tan packages, the goal is to deliver cost-effective solutions to customers who want to maintain a consistent sun-kissed look. You'll offer the sessions at a discounted rate.

Clients can enjoy more affordable services by prepaying for them, and you get to secure long-term, repeat business while also enjoying getting paid early.

How Do Pros Give Clients Incredible Spray Tans?

Professionals like yourself can give clients incredible spray tans through packaged deals that combine service customization with expert application techniques.

Just as vital is educating customers and sharing spray tan tips (e.g., steps to take and mistakes to avoid before and after). Doing so can help them tan safely, care for their skin, and keep their sun-kissed look for longer.

Formula Customization

Help your customers achieve a golden, natural glow by picking solutions with the appropriate DHA amount and concentration. Investing in quality products, such as the Sjolie spray tan kit, is just as crucial.

You should also customize the formula based on each customer's undertone (e.g., olive vs. violet base).

With these expert techniques, you can ensure the final results will match each client's natural skin tone. You can also minimize the risk of the tan looking muddy or orangey.

Implementation of Expert Application Techniques

Make sure your business only employs skilled technicians trained and experienced in using handheld airbrushes. They'll use their expertise to give customers precise, even coverage by applying the tanning solution in smooth, overlapping layers.

With a personalized approach, your skilled technicians can give customers results that are more accurate and natural-looking than what automated tanning booths can deliver.

Client Education

When customers come to you and show interest in the spray tan packages you offer, start the deal by educating them on the correct ways to prepare for the service. One of the most crucial tips to share with them is exfoliating thoroughly 24 hours before the tanning appointment.

You should also inform them that they must arrive at the appointment with clean, bare skin, void of makeup, lotion, or deodorant. Tell them these products can create barriers on the skin, preventing the tanning solution from doing its work.

As for aftercare, tell clients to let their freshly "applied" tan sit for the recommended time before taking a shower. It depends on the manufacturer, but it's often six to eight hours, if not more. Applying oil-free moisturizers daily can also help extend the tan's life while promoting even fading.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Can Offering Spray Tan Packages Benefit Your Business?

Offering spray tan packages can benefit your business by locking in future revenue and creating a steady and more predictable income stream. Given the temporary nature of tans, clients who are happy with the services and results you provide will likely rebook every one to two weeks.

Affordable spray tan deals also encourage clients to increase their overall spending with your business. Yes, they'd spend less per session, but they'd still pay you more upfront because they're buying multiple, albeit discounted services in one go.

Spray tan packages can also help foster loyalty (e.g., your clients would need to return to you as long as they have remaining unused sessions). They can also encourage customers to recommend or refer you to their friends and family, creating even more profit opportunities for your business.

What Other Strategies Do Tanning Artists Implement?

Tanning artists are experts in contouring techniques, which allow them to accentuate a customer's facial features and muscle definition. With these strategies, professionals can create more sculpted, natural-looking tans.

Experienced tanning artists also avoid spraying solutions on areas that are naturally lighter than the rest of the skin (e.g., palms, underarms, and cuticles). By not touching these areas, they can create more believable finishes.

Time to Offer Affordable Spray Tan Packages

By offering spray tan packages that combine expert applications, natural, believable finishes, and client education, your business can give customers a glowing, sun-kissed appearance that lasts longer and is easier on the budget.

