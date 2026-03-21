You'd want to get rid of flies in your house or barn because science says these insects are vectors for numerous pathogens (disease-causing microorganisms). As vectors, they can carry and transmit diseases to humans and other animals.

The house fly, for instance, can transmit at least 65 different diseases to humans, as pointed out by the University of Maine. Compounding this issue is that, as the most common of all domestic or home flies, you can find it virtually wherever humans inhabit.

Considering the many potential health and safety hazards they pose, you should never ignore those buzzers flying around your house and barn. By understanding their scientific and clinical significance to public health, you can make more educated decisions regarding pest control for flies.

Why Are Flies Bad in October?

According to the government agency Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District (OCMVCD), there are around 160,000 known species of flies. Of these species, "filth flies" are among the most common.

Filth flies include house flies, fruit flies, and bottle flies. They get their name from the fact that they reproduce in food waste, garbage, and animal feces.

Many species of flies, including filth flies, can be "particularly bad" or more active in October and throughout the fall because of dropping temperatures. As it gets colder, they need to seek warmth and shelter to overwinter.

In entomology (the branch of science that studies insects), the term "overwinter" refers to how insects pass the winter season.

Some species of flies also become more active in October in response to the fall harvest. Food sources become abundant for these insects, including rotting produce, particularly for fruit flies.

How Can You Get Rid of Flies in Your House ASAP?

You can get rid of flies in your home or barn with disposable or reusable house, bottle, or fruit fly traps and trap refills.

Fly traps work to eliminate flies by using a fermented, scent-based, or sweet formula (which is what the refills are for). The scent lures adult insects and diverts them from inhabited areas (such as the inside of your home or barn) into a container.

Fly traps are effective in trapping flies because flies like their scent, and once they get inside the container, they will no longer be able to go outside due to the trap's escape-proof design. They use a combination of:

Funnel-shaped entry points

Liquids that break surface tension

Sticky surfaces

Since fly traps lure and trap adult flies, once caught, they won't have a chance to reproduce. By using these pest control devices, you can address existing and active populations while also mitigating future growth and spread.

What Are the Scientific Reasons to Get Rid of Flies in Your House and Barn?

Flies are not just nuisances; they're disgusting, particularly filth flies. As they feed on, nest in, and breed in garbage, waste, or excrement, they can contaminate, carry, and transmit harmful germs wherever they land.

Here's the science behind why you'd want to get rid of flies as soon as possible.

Human Health Risks

According to an article published in the research database EBSCO, flies can carry over 100 pathogenic species. They can transmit these pathogens and spread disease by biological transmission or mechanical transmission.

Biological transmission involves flies biting directly into the skin of their victim. They can then transport the harmful germs they carry through this bite.

Mechanical transmission can happen when the flies deposit the pathogens they carry on their mouths, bodies, or feet onto humans and animals.

The Pennsylvania State University's College of Agricultural Sciences says that some of the suspected diseases house flies can transmit to humans include:

Typhoid fever

Cholera

Anthrax

Leprosy

Tuberculosis

Dysentery

Poliomyelitis

Tularemia

Some of the illnesses that flies can be vectors for are life-threatening, including cholera, typhoid fever, and tuberculosis. Such risks should be good enough reasons for you to get rid of flies in your house or barn ASAP.

Danger to Livestock and Animals

As the United States Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Research Service (ARS) explains, flies carry pathogens that they can transmit to and cause diseases in livestock. House flies, for instance, can transfer the following disease-causing microorganisms among cattle:

Bacteria

Viruses

Microbes

By making animals sick, flies endanger the food supply and ultimately public health. They also cause livestock pain and suffering, such as by causing painful bites.

Some species of flies, like blow and bottle flies, also trigger myiasis, also called "fly strike." It involves the insects laying eggs on the dirty fur, wounds, or skin of animals like sheep and calves. Within hours, the larvae hatch, burrowing into and causing rapid tissue damage in the infected animal.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is It Safe to Eat Food Where a Fly Has Been?

It depends on how many flies have been on the food and how long they've been there. Science website IFLScience.com says most health experts agree it's not a big deal and there's no need to throw the food if only a single fly has had a very brief contact with freshly cooked food.

It's a different story if you've seen a swarm of flies, though, and if you suspect they've been feasting on the food for hours. In this case, throw the food away.

Can You Get Rid of Flies Permanently?

There's no permanent way to eliminate flies outdoors, but you can still control their growth indoors by sealing all possible entry points and removing easy-to-access food sources.

Maintain strict sanitation, too, and clean pet food and waste without delay. You should also ensure all your waste bins have tight, secure lids.

Don't forget to use fly traps and screens. They can help get rid of existing populations and mitigate the risk of new infestations.

Don't Let These Buzzers Breed: Get Rid of Flies Today

With many scientific studies stating these insects are a danger to humans and other animals, you should never ignore an infestation and get rid of flies in your home, barn, or both as soon as possible.

Take proactive steps to reduce the risk of new infestations, too. Implement proper sanitation and install traps and screens to keep them from swarming.

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