From helping you with cardiovascular fitness to weight management, strength, and balance, these are some of the potential physical health benefits of golf. It can also do wonders for your mental well-being, aiding with stress reduction and cognitive function.

Improving social connections is another perk you can enjoy if you learn to play golf (and do it regularly), as many folks take part in it. The National Golf Foundation says this sport's participant base has risen by 41% from 2019 to 2025, bringing the total number of participants to nearly 50 million.

By familiarizing yourself with the potential health benefits of playing golf, you'll soon see why you should pick up those clubs and start mastering your swings.

Is Golf Actually an Exercise?

Yes. One of the advantages of playing golf, particularly when it involves walking throughout the course, is that it's a legitimate form of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise.

As an article published by Fox News Channel points out, walking the course could involve taking over 15,000 steps. The swings also count as physical exertion, which totals to about 108 and 200 swings (including practice swings) for the average recreational golfer who plays an 18-hole round.

Is Golf Mental or Physical?

It's both. The Northern California Golf Association (NCGA) explains that golf is a mental and physical game. While often described as 90% mental, this sport also requires considerable physical exertion, body conditioning, and consistent mechanics.

What Are the Potential Health Benefits of Golf?

Golf and health benefits go hand in hand, considering this sport is both a physical and mental exercise. As it's traditionally and usually played outdoors, it also means you can benefit from nature exposure.

During times you want to play but can't because of inclement weather, don't worry; you can buy golf simulators that let you practice your game indoors. You won't reap all the perks (since you won't be walking the course), but you'll still benefit from physical and mental exertion.

Here are some of the aspects of your health that playing golf can help with.

Cardiovascular Fitness

As mentioned above, playing golf can translate to walking around 15,000 steps and taking over a hundred swings. All that walking and swinging make for a great cardiovascular workout.

As the American Heart Association (AHA) notes, playing golf qualifies as a moderate-intensity exercise. It helps increase blood flow and heart rate while still being low-impact, as it doesn't place extreme stress on the joints.

Weight Management

Playing golf regularly, particularly if you walk an 18-hole course, can help with weight management since all that movement burns calories and uses energy.

However, it's not a magical method; it alone cannot help you lose or control weight. You need to combine it with other positive habits, such as making healthier food choices and regularly engaging in other forms of physical activity.

Strength and Balance

Strength and balance, particularly as people age, decline due to sarcopenia, the medical term for age-related loss of muscular strength and mass. Aging also causes neuromuscular, joint, and bone changes, all of which can raise one's risk for frailty and losing balance.

The good news is that playing golf regularly can help you maintain good strength and balance.

An analysis published in PubMed, for instance, cited the relationship between golf and health benefits. It stated that previous research articles have found connections associating the sport with improvements in:

Stability

Balance

Muscular strength

Frailty

Stress Reduction

Golfing can also be an excellent way for you to relieve stress, given its multi-dimensional approach that combines:

Moderate-intensity physical exercise

Nature exposure and immersion

Mental focus

Social connection

The combination of those four elements can help lower the levels of cortisol (a stress hormone) in the body. At the same time, it triggers the release of happy hormones like endorphins and serotonin.

Cognitive Function

According to the U.S. CDC, physical activity benefits the heart, muscles, bones, and the brain. Regular exercise can help with many things, including:

Thinking

Learning

Problem-solving

Achieving emotional balance

Improving memory

Reducing anxiety or depression

Reducing the risk of cognitive decline and dementia

Since golfing is a form of moderate-intensity physical activity, regular participation in this sport can help you reap all those benefits of exercise.

Frequently Asked Questions

Isn't Golf an Expensive Sport to Play?

Golf does cost more than many other sports like swimming, basketball, volleyball, or tennis.

The higher cost has to do with the costs of equipment and apparel, and the recurring charges for green fees. "Green fees" are what you, the golfer, have to pay to access and play on golf courses for a set number of holes (e.g., 9-hole or 18-hole).

What Are Some Examples of Golf Gear and Equipment?

First are the golf clubs, the primary types of which are the driver, putter, fairway woods, irons, and wedges. There's no minimum required, but in most cases, pro golfers can carry up to 14 clubs in their bags during a competition. Beginners and those who are just practicing can carry fewer.

You also need a golf bag to hold and store all your clubs. Golf balls are also a must, and you have several options: two-piece, three-piece, and multi-layered balls.

How Can You Make Golf More Affordable?

While playing golf comes with more costs than other sports, you can make it more accessible and affordable by playing on public or municipal courses. They typically charge less than private golf courses and clubs.

Consider playing or practicing during twilight hours, too. Private and public golf courses often charge less for rounds scheduled after 3 p.m. due to lower demand (particularly for 18-hole games). The demand decreases as there's a risk of players not completing 18 holes before it gets too dark.

As a newcomer or beginner to the sport, you may also want to consider buying second-hand or used golf clubs and equipment first. It can significantly lower your upfront costs.

Enjoy These Potential Health Benefits of Golf

From improving heart health to helping with weight management and cognitive function, these are just some of the potential health benefits of golf. Don't forget that it's a social game, so by regularly engaging in this sport, you can also do your emotional wellness some good.

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