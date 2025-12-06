If you need to help a senior relocate, whether it is a parent or another elderly loved one, doing so requires a thorough plan for moving elders efficiently. Once you recognize that your loved one is declining, it is time to choose the best type of community for their needs and begin planning a senior move.

Did you know that seniors do not move very often? According to Harvard University's Joint Center for Housing Studies, a mere 6% of older folks relocate, highlighting just how difficult it can be for seniors to transition to a new home.

How Can You Tell When an Elderly Person Is Declining?

Some changes occur simply as a result of old age, while others may indicate decline. It is important to understand the difference.

Here are some key signs to look for that could signal your loved one is declining and may need to transition to a senior community:

Struggling to complete tasks that used to be easy, such as personal hygiene

Loss of interest in activities that brought them joy

A dirty home, which can signal that they no longer complete household chores

Excessive tiredness and staying in bed for much longer than normal

If you notice any of the above symptoms, talk to your loved one. Communication is key, and an honest and open conversation may shed some light on what they are going through. It can also help you determine whether or not it is time for them to move.

What Type of Relocation Is Most Common for Other Adults?

Where do seniors go when they move into their retirement years? There are many options available, depending on factors such as:

Location

Budget

Level of care needed

Independent Senior Living

55+ communities are a common option for seniors who are simply looking to downsize. These communities consist of houses, apartments, or suites, and often have amenities to make life more enjoyable. Residents do not receive any additional care and operate independently.

Assisted Living

Assisted living is the ideal level of care for seniors who still want to be independent but may need a little bit of help with everyday tasks. Staff members may assist with:

Hygiene

Bathing

Toileting

Dressing

Simple chores

Skilled Nursing

Skilled nursing is for seniors who have complex medical conditions that require around-the-clock care. They are commonly what you would expect when you picture a nursing home. Residents still have access to plenty of amenities and activities, but in a more hospital-like setting.

Memory Care

Seniors in the later stages of dementia or other forms of cognitive decline may need to go into memory care. Memory care facilities differ from traditional senior care options because they are designed specifically for individuals in cognitive decline. They often have advanced safety features to keep residents secure and happy.

Moving In With Relatives

As senior care becomes more expensive and younger families need help, older folks often find themselves moving in with their children. It is often a mutually beneficial situation, with the senior saving on housing costs and the younger adults benefiting from assistance with mortgage payments or childcare.

Planning a Senior Move

When planning a senior move, it is best to begin as early as possible. Use a senior relocation checklist to ensure you have everything you need to complete the transition with minimal stress:

Work with a Professional Moving Company: Movers can accelerate the process and have expert knowledge in handling unique furniture and fragile items.

Movers can accelerate the process and have expert knowledge in handling unique furniture and fragile items. Coordinate with the Receiving Party: Ensure all individuals involved on the other end are prepared for both the senior and their items to move in on the designated date.

Ensure all individuals involved on the other end are prepared for both the senior and their items to move in on the designated date. Pack Strategically: Pack lesser-used items first, and save everyday furniture and appliances for last to reduce senior stress.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Money Is Required to Help a Senior Relocate?

The exact cost of a senior move can be difficult to estimate. The final bill depends on factors such as the distance traveled and the involvement of the moving company.

Some seniors require specialized transportation of medical equipment, which can be very expensive. It often requires professionals to break down beds or other items and transport them in designated vehicles.

Packing up expensive furniture can also be costly and time-consuming. You can reduce the overall bill by:

Packing ahead of time

Transporting items in your personal vehicle

Helping the movers lift heavy items

Why Do Seniors Emotionally Struggle With Relocation?

Moving is one of the most stressful experiences an individual can go through in life, and it is even more difficult for seniors. Many seniors have lived in the same home for decades, and the familiarity is a comfort to them.

When moving is the result of another major life event, such as the loss of a spouse or children leaving the nest, it adds another level of emotional toll. Seniors may deal with emotions such as:

Depression

Anxiety

Malaise

Stress

Anger

It is important to acknowledge your loved one's feelings and offer help, such as staying locally for a few days following the move or touring their new community with them once they arrive.

Do Elderly Folks With Dementia Have More Trouble Moving?

They can. Dementia can cause increased negative emotions like anger and aggression. On top of that, relocating is confusing for individuals with cognitive decline, as they already experience these feelings in their everyday environment if they are in the advanced stages of the disease.

Even if they struggle with everyday tasks or short-term memory problems, individuals with dementia thrive on routine. They rely on a familiar setting and the same schedule day-to-day. Uprooting that routine, even temporarily, can be devastating.

Simplifying Senior Relocation

Helping a senior relocate can be a difficult and time-consuming process, but there are steps you can take to make it easier for everyone. With this guide, planning a senior move will be as seamless an experience as possible.

Would you like more advice on taking care of your elderly loved ones? Take a look around our website for more tips, tricks, and guides.

