Fault in New Jersey commercial truck accidents can stretch from drivers to carriers to third parties. The consequences intensify almost immediately.

Brake lights flare across the Turnpike just after sunrise. A tractor-trailer loaded with port freight edges into the next lane as commuter traffic tightens in seconds. One abrupt stop sets off a crushing chain reaction.

The scale of the problem is clear. In New Jersey, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration recorded 4,160 large truck crashes in 2025 alone.

What Are the 10 Main Causes of Accidents?

While every crash has its own facts, certain patterns appear repeatedly in investigations across the state's busiest highways.

Driver fatigue remains one of the most scrutinized causes. Long shifts, tight delivery windows, and overnight routes can increase the risk of slowed reaction times. Distracted driving is another frequent factor. Use of mobile devices, navigation systems, or in-cab communication tools can divert attention from surrounding traffic.

Speeding, particularly in congested corridors such as the New Jersey Turnpike, can reduce stopping distance and increase crash severity.

Improper lane changes, including wide turns or failure to check blind spots, often contribute to sideswipe and merging collisions. Large trucks have substantial no-zone areas where smaller vehicles may be difficult to see.

Impaired driving can also play a role. That could include:

Alcohol

Drugs

Certain medications

However, commercial drivers are subject to strict federal testing standards. Mechanical failures, including brake issues or tire blowouts, may result from inadequate maintenance or inspection lapses.

Improperly loaded or unsecured cargo can shift during transit, affecting balance and stability. Weather conditions, such as heavy rain or ice, can increase stopping distances and make jackknife incidents more likely.

Inexperience or insufficient training may also contribute, particularly when drivers are unfamiliar with dense urban traffic patterns common in parts of New Jersey.

Aggressive Driving

Aggressive driving behaviors can escalate risk in high-traffic zones. These include:

Tailgating

Unsafe passing

Frequent lane weaving

Following too closely in stop-and-go traffic

Sudden braking without adequate warning

In many truck accident cases, more than one of these factors is present.

Difference in Truck Accidents: What Happens If Multiple Vehicles Are Involved?

When a commercial truck crash involves multiple vehicles, the legal and investigative process becomes significantly more complex. Multi-vehicle collisions, often called chain-reaction crashes, are not uncommon on high-traffic routes. A single tractor-trailer may trigger a sequence of impacts that affects several passenger vehicles within seconds.

New Jersey follows a modified comparative negligence rule. Each party's percentage of fault is assessed, and compensation may be reduced according to that allocation. If multiple drivers share responsibility, damages can be divided accordingly. In some cases, liability may extend beyond individual drivers to trucking companies or other corporate entities connected to the vehicle.

Insurance dynamics also shift in multi-vehicle cases. Several insurers may become involved, including commercial carriers with higher policy limits. Coordinating claims among multiple parties can lengthen resolution timelines and increase the need for detailed documentation.

Hiring the Right Lawyer for Your Situation

Commercial truck accident cases often involve federal regulations, corporate defendants, and technical evidence that go beyond a standard auto collision claim.

Choosing an attorney with experience handling complex transportation cases can make a meaningful difference in how a claim is investigated and presented. Familiarity with FMCSA rules, electronic logging device data, and carrier compliance standards is especially important.

An attorney handling these matters should understand how to secure and preserve critical evidence early in the process. Commercial carriers and their insurers often respond quickly after a serious crash. Prompt legal action may help ensure that electronic records, maintenance logs, and driver qualification files are not lost or overwritten.

You'll also want to make sure you're choosing the right lawyer for your needs. For example, if you were injured and need support, a medical malpractice attorney like NJ attorney Paul M. da Costa might be your best option.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Evidence Is Most Critical In A New Jersey Truck Accident Claim?

The most critical evidence often includes electronic and regulatory records that are unique to commercial trucking. Electronic logging device data can show how long the driver has been on the road.

Event data recorders may capture:

Speed

Braking

Throttle activity

Steering input

Seat belt usage

These digital records can provide objective insight into what happened in the moments leading up to a crash.

Maintenance and inspection logs are also important. They can reveal whether the trucking company complied with required safety checks. Driver qualification files, including training history and prior violations, may also be reviewed.

In addition to trucking-specific records, traditional evidence still matters.

The following helps establish how the accident occurred and the extent of injuries:

Police reports

Witness statements

Crash scene photographs

Medical documentation

How Long Do You Have To File A Truck Accident Lawsuit In New Jersey?

In most cases, you have two years from the date of the accident to file a personal injury lawsuit under NJ injury law.

If a claim is not filed within that timeframe, the court may dismiss the case, regardless of its merits.

There are limited exceptions. Claims involving government entities, for example, may require a formal notice within a much shorter period. Because truck accident cases often involve complex investigations and evidence preservation, acting promptly can be important to protect your rights and avoid missing critical deadlines.

What If The Truck Driver Was From Another State?

When a truck crash takes place in New Jersey, the claim is generally pursued under New Jersey law, even if the driver is based in another state. Courts look to the location of the accident to determine jurisdiction, not the driver's residence.

Commercial carriers move freight across state borders every day, and interstate drivers operate under federal safety regulations. Even so, when a collision occurs in New Jersey, state law typically governs:

Liability

Available compensation

Applicable filing deadlines

Comparative fault determinations

Insurance coverage requirements

A driver's out-of-state residence can bring in additional procedural requirements. It does not block an injured party from bringing a case in New Jersey courts.

Commercial Truck Accidents: Now You Know

There's a lot that goes into commercial truck accidents in New Jersey. With this guide, you should have a stronger understanding of what to do.

