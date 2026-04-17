Stress can indeed be a cause of teeth grinding. Whether you're going through a period of high emotional or physical tension, either may explain unconscious teeth grinding and jaw clenching, particularly at night.

Oftentimes, stress goes beyond one's mood and comes with all kinds of physical signs. In addition to stress teeth grinding, you may also notice muscle tightness, and difficulty getting restful sleep. By taking a closer look at how stress affects one's oral health, you can work toward finding much-needed relief while preventing long-term damage to your teeth.

What Exactly Is Teeth Grinding And Why Does It Even Happen?

The technical term for teeth grinding is bruxism. It's a condition that's characterized by involuntary grinding and clenching of one's teeth. While it's often associated with sleeping, it can still occur during the day.

What's worse, most people aren't even aware of this behavior until they start to notice symptoms, such as chips in their teeth.

Stress is one of the major triggers of this condition. After all, when the body is under pressure, one of the reactions involves muscle tightening. Naturally, this can lead to consistent clenching of the jaw from stress.

Aside from chipped teeth, the most common symptoms include the following:

A sore jaw

Worn-down teeth

Heightened tooth sensitivity

Headaches

You might even start to feel tightness in your face or have trouble opening your mouth fully.

Of course, stress isn't the sole cause of bruxism in every case. Other factors that can contribute to the condition include poor sleep quality, alcohol and caffeine intake, and smoking.

The earlier you can catch this behavior, the sooner you can start treating it. If you ignore it, then you're likely to notice more and more serious dental and muscular problems.

How Does Stress Trigger Teeth Grinding Anyway?

When your body experiences stress, a natural response kicks in. The nervous system lights up and releases cortisol hormones. As part of this "fight or flight" reaction, your muscles contract, even if there's no actual physical danger in your presence.

The tension in the body isn't localized in a single area, and so it'll appear in the jaw. With so much tightening and untightening happening, your teeth will grind and clench until this combination of bruxism and stress causes noticeable symptoms.

A vicious cycle can occur, in which chronic stress sabotages the quality of your sleep, which fuels the teeth grinding, and so on. As if that wasn't bad enough, it's an unfortunate fact that prolonged jaw tension can start to radiate outward, causing neck stiffness, migraines, and even pain under the ear.

What Are the Signs You Might Be Grinding Your Teeth?

If you grind your teeth at night, it can be difficult to catch yourself in the act. One of the telltale signs is waking up with facial discomfort, particularly a sore jaw. Yet another indicator is morning headaches, often localized around the temples.

While it takes some time to notice flattening in your teeth or chips on their surface, you may experience a higher sensitivity to hot and cold sensations. This happens because the enamel that protects your teeth is being worn down.

Other signs to look out for include ear discomfort, especially if you don't have any known ear infections, neck and shoulder tightness, and a clicking sound each time you open your mouth.

If you have a partner, ask them if they have ever heard grinding noises during the night. If you're still unsure, don't worry, because dental professionals can diagnose bruxism during check-ups. They'll take a close look at possible enamel wear and pinpoint any small fractures.

How Can You Stop Grinding Your Teeth When Stressed?

The good news is that bruxism is a treatable condition, and usually calls for both stress management and practical interventions. If stress is indeed the major trigger in your situation, you should do what you can to minimize it. The following can all help with managing one's emotional stability:

Breathing exercises

Meditation

Yoga

While you're unlikely to see improvement overnight, being dedicated to a more mindful and carefree lifestyle is bound to help.

Don't underestimate the benefits of regular physical exercise, either. It's a phenomenal way to get rid of built-up tension and improve your sleep quality.

Nurturing your self-awareness can go a long way, too, because if you catch yourself clenching your jaw, you can consciously relax it and reduce the behavior as much as possible. A neutral resting position should have the teeth slightly apart with one's lips closed.

For a temporary yet effective solution while you make lifestyle and habit changes, try a night guard or splint. It'll create a barrier between your teeth so that your clenching doesn't damage them. Ask your dentist if they have any specific treatments in mind based on the severity of your grinding.

As mentioned, both caffeine and alcohol can fuel bruxism, so do what you can to reduce your intake. If you do this and stick to a regular sleep pattern, you should start to see an improvement in your condition.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Teeth Grinding Linked to TMJ Disorders?

Grinding and clenching can put a significant amount of strain on the temporomandibular joint. It's easy to see how that stress can contribute to TMJ disorders, which often involve the following symptoms:

Pain

Stiffness

Difficulty with jaw movement

How Long Does It Take to Stop Grinding Teeth?

While the precise timeframe depends on your situation, less severe cases can clear up within a matter of weeks after using protective devices. However, some people with serious teeth-grinding conditions may need to focus on longer-term management.

It's Time to Put a Stop to Stress Teeth Grinding

From permanent damage to TMJ, stress teeth grinding can come with serious symptoms if left untreated. It's best to consult with your dentist if you even have only a mild suspicion that you're suffering from bruxism.

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