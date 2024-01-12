Wintry precipitation moves through Miami Valley; Here’s what we’ve seen

Wintry precipitation continues to fall throughout the Miami Valley.
>> Strong winds, dangerously cold temperatures to start the weekend
Dangerously cold temperatures are right around the corner for the whole region. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III will show how cold its going to get LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m.
This morning, residents throughout the Miami Valley saw a beautiful pink-red sunrise and fluffy clouds before the rain moved in.
>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
Some parts of the region saw over an inch of rain, now some areas are seeing snow.
In Celina, there’s snow on the ground. News Center 7 is heading to Mercer County to check it out.
To share your weather photos, click here.
©2024 Cox Media Group