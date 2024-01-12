Wintry precipitation moves through Miami Valley; Here’s what we’ve seen

Wintry precipitation continues to fall throughout the Miami Valley.

>> Strong winds, dangerously cold temperatures to start the weekend

Dangerously cold temperatures are right around the corner for the whole region. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III will show how cold its going to get LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m.

This morning, residents throughout the Miami Valley saw a beautiful pink-red sunrise and fluffy clouds before the rain moved in.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 Red Sky Morning - Enon

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

Some parts of the region saw over an inch of rain, now some areas are seeing snow.

In Celina, there’s snow on the ground. News Center 7 is heading to Mercer County to check it out.

To share your weather photos, click here.













©2024 Cox Media Group