Winter returns on Sunday

DAYTON, OH — Dayton did indeed set a record high temperature for today, January 9th. The high occurred very early this morning at 62 degrees. This breaks the old record of 61 degrees from 1946. Temperatures are cooling now, and will be much colder over the weekend.

For Saturday, low pressure passing to our northwest will bring a chance for rain showers. It won’t be a washout, but won’t be the nicest day either. AS colder air comes in Saturday night, rain showers will transition to snow showers. Scattered snow showers and flurries remain possible through Sunday morning. Accumulation should be minimal.

Next week brings more cold fronts. Wednesday’s front should produce scattered rain and snow showers. Come Thursday, we’re back with high temperatures in the 20s.

