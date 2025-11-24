Winter makes a comeback this week

DAYTON, OH — We have a busy week ahead with several systems to track! A lot of attention will probably be put on the weekend, and rightfully so. We have enough confidence to start talking snow on Saturday, however the model spread on what may play out is still quite large.

Key Takeaways: Rain Tuesday, then cold air arrives. Brace yourselves for several days of highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s. Perhaps snow by this weekend.

Saturday: As I write this on Monday (11/24), snow appears likely Saturday(11/29). Once we get to Saturday night, models widely diverge on if we stay in the cold air and snow or shift to more of a mix and then rain. There are a lot of moving parts including the storm track, timeline, and time spent with each precipitation type which will affect the amounts and impacts.

Main message today: We’re monitoring the CHANCE for accumulating snow with a lot still to fine tune. 5 to 6 days to go. So we’re in the zone where a lot can still change in the forecast.