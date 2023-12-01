Widespread rain today; Cloudy with more chances of showers this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Widespread rain Friday
- Lots of clouds this weekend and beyond
- Unsettled pattern through next week
DETAILED FORECAST:
FRIDAY: Soaking moderate to even some heavy rain throughout the morning. Rain becomes more scattered during the afternoon, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.
Rainfall totals around .25″ to .5″ for most.
Temperatures will fall into the 40s this morning. Temperatures may rise into the lower 50s briefly this evening.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 50s.
Currently the driest of the weekend days.
SUNDAY: Best chance of showers for the weekend. Rainfall amounts to around .25″ expected as of now. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Cool with highs in the lower 50s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few more showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TUESDAY: Cloudy with a slight chance for showers. Colder with highs in the lower 40s. Some of the rain showers may mix with or change over to snow showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
WEDNESDAY: A chance for rain or snow showers in the morning, then finally starting to dry out. Cool with highs around 40 degrees.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. On the chilly side with highs in the middle 40s.
