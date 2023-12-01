Widespread rain today; Cloudy with more chances of showers this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Widespread rain Friday

Lots of clouds this weekend and beyond

Unsettled pattern through next week

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

7 day forecast Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

FRIDAY: Soaking moderate to even some heavy rain throughout the morning. Rain becomes more scattered during the afternoon, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.

What kids will need at the bus stop Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Futurecast for Friday morning Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Rainfall totals around .25″ to .5″ for most.

Forecast for both morning, afternoon commutes Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Temperatures will fall into the 40s this morning. Temperatures may rise into the lower 50s briefly this evening.

Futurecast for Friday afternoon Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Rain chances next 5 days Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 50s.

Weekend forecast Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Currently the driest of the weekend days.

Futurecast for Sunday morning Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

SUNDAY: Best chance of showers for the weekend. Rainfall amounts to around .25″ expected as of now. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Rainfall through Monday night Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few more showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a slight chance for showers. Colder with highs in the lower 40s. Some of the rain showers may mix with or change over to snow showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: A chance for rain or snow showers in the morning, then finally starting to dry out. Cool with highs around 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. On the chilly side with highs in the middle 40s.

©2023 Cox Media Group