Weather turning more active again next week

DAYTON, OH — Good Friday afternoon! After the morning clouds cleared out, today turned out to be a pretty nice day. Sunshine with highs of 60+. That is tough to beat in mid-November.

As we move through the weekend, a cold front will send temperatures back down to where we expect for this time of year. After hitting 67 tomorrow, we’ll be stuck in the 40s on Sunday. Temperatures will stay in the 40s through next Wednesday.

WEATHER

With the weekend cold front, only a few showers are expected. We’ll have additional chances for rain Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Each with separate weather systems.