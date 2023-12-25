Warm, rainy today; Colder temps later this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Rain returns Christmas afternoon

Warm next few days

Trending colder late this week

DETAILED FORECAST:

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain arriving during the afternoon for Christmas day. Breezy with some gusts to 25MPH. Another very mild day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. The current forecast of 58 degrees in Dayton would make it the 4th warmest Christmas ever since record keeping began at the airport in 1935.

TUESDAY: A few showers are still around on Tuesday but not a washout. Mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Only a slight chance for showers on Wednesday. Partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: A chance for rain showers on Thursday with highs in the low to mid-40s. Some wet snowflakes may mix in at night.

FRIDAY: A chance for rain or snow showers on Friday. Highs in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly with highs in near 40.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly with highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

