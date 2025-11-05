Two more big cold fronts ahead

DAYTON, OH — The first of three meaningful cold fronts moved through the Miami Valley today. Today’s front only brought wind, no rain. The cold front on Friday will bring rain. The weekend cold front brings a sharp drop in the temperatures along with a rain/snow mix.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Looking ahead to Friday, rain showers are likely. The timing of the system has sped up a bit, which is good. This should further limit the t-storm potential. Rainfall totals will be light, only around a few tenths of an inch.

Futurecast

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

On Sunday, we still have gloom around. Rain showers are likely along with falling temperatures. By Sunday evening, snow showers probably mix in by Sunday evening. Snow flurries or light snow showers could even continue into Monday.