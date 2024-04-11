TIMING: strong to severe storms possible today; Chance of damaging winds, isolated tornado, hail

Much of the Miami Valley finds itself under a level two out of five, slight, risk for severe storms today, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC).

Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn continues to track this system. He has a LIVE update on what to expect starting this morning at 4:25 a.m. on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

Damaging winds will be the primary threat with strong storms that can sustain and develop. A brief, isolated tornado along with some small hail cannot be ruled out, Dunn said.

Overall coverage of severe weather looks isolated if anything develops.

This is a conditional risk that hinges upon some fuel developing this afternoon.

Severe Weather Outlook from SPC for Thursday Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

There is some good news about today. Most of the action, and the worst, looks to miss us to the east, according to Dunn.

In particular, the greatest tornado threat will stay east of our area. Even so, with at least a low chance for severe weather today, it’s best to stay weather aware, Dunn said.

The morning rain and cloud cover may help to limit afternoon instability. We will see if we can squeeze any breaks in today.

Storm threats for Thursday Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

TIMING:

Noon through about 6 p.m. is when we’ll have our best chance at seeing a few strong to severe storms, Dunn said.

Futurecast for noon Thursday Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Futurecast for Thursday at 6 p.m. Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

It will rain outside of this window though. This is a water-logged system, according to Dunn.

There is ample moisture, and plenty of opportunities for showers to develop throughout our day tomorrow, so keep the rain gear nearby all day. Also, any storms that develop will be quickly moving.

We will continue to provide updates throughout the day.





