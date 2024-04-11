Several rounds of storms, showers today; Drying out this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Few strong to severe storms possible today
- Spring temperatures to continue
- Weekend is looking pretty good
DETAILED FORECAST:
THURSDAY: Several rounds of showers and storms are possible today. Keep the raingear nearby all day, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.
Thursday afternoon from lunchtime through about 6 p.m., some of the storms may become strong to severe if we can get any instability to develop.
Damaging winds will be the main hazard, but a brief, isolated tornado and some hail cannot be ruled out. The greatest severe weather risk should stay to our east. Warm with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
FRIDAY: Showers lingering into the day on Friday. Breezy with gusts of 30-40 mph and cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Nice with highs in the mid-60s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and trending mainly dry. Warm with highs in the lower to middle 70s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy and mainly dry aside from a stray shower late for Monday with highs in the upper 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers or storms are possible. Staying warm with highs in the middle 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm with a few showers or storms possible. Highs in the middle 70s.
