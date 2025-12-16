Thursday brings our next best chance for rain

DAYTON, OH — It’s still cold, and we still have snow on the ground across the Miami Valley, but I expect that to change soon. A warming trend began today which allowed us to climb back above freezing. We’ll make it to the lower 40s tomorrow, then low 50s on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

While we enjoy the warmer weather on Thursday, we’ll have to also contend with rain showers. Rain looks likely from late morning through the evening hours. This will likely melt all of our snow away. Thursday night, most of the moisture exits before the cold air arrives. So, the only wintry weather we’re looking at from this next cold front will be the possibility of flurries Thursday night into Friday morning.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Friday will be a very cold day, but it’s the only day out of the next 7 day with subfreezing high temperatures. The overall pattern looks mild over the next two weeks or so.