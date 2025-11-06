Strong cold front brings first chances for snow showers by Sunday night

DAYTON, OH — The weather will stay active across the Miami Valley in the days ahead. We have two cold fronts to get through. One tomorrow, and one this weekend. The weekend cold front will bring by far the coldest temperatures so far this season.

Storm Center 7’s Austin Chaney is monitoring the progression of the system and its potential impacts. He’ll have the latest timing and track LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00

For Friday, expect rain showers and windy conditions with the first front. Rain will pass through between mid-morning and early afternoon. Only a couple tenths of an inch of rain expected.

Saturday night, low pressure approaches from the west bringing rain showers. Sunday morning, we’ll still have some rain showers around with temperatures in the 40s. By Sunday evening into Sunday night, temperatures will be falling through the 30s and the showers in place will start to mix with and changeover to snow showers. Continuing into Monday, we’re looking at the possibility of flurries and/or snow showers.

Precipitation won’t be constant. These will be scattered rain showers Sunday. Scattered snow flurries and snow showers Monday. With that, we don’t expect much accumulation. Some areas may see a dusting on elevated surfaces.