Slowly thawing out this week

DAYTON, OH — It has been a cold and incredibly snowy start to winter in Dayton. Dayton has already recorded 50.8% of its average seasonal snowfall, and it is only December 15th! We’ve picked up 12.6″. Normal for the whole winter season is 24.8″. Even more incredible, usually through December 15th we would have only seen 2.6″. We’re 10″ ahead of schedule

Weather

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Snow doesn’t appear particularly likely this week, so we’ll catch a break. I expect a warming trend that takes us back to 50 degrees on Thursday. A cold front will come through Thursday afternoon, but this should only rain and not snow.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Temperatures will fall again behind the front. Highs will only reach the 20s on Friday, but we should bounce back to around 40 Saturday.