Skies begin to clear, partly cloudy today; Rain chances lessening; Cool days ahead

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Slowly clearing the skies
- Rain chances lessening
- A cool few days
>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
FRIDAY: A good amount of cloud cover begins to clear and we’re left with partly cloudy skies. A few showers possible. Breezy and cooler. Highs in the lower to middle 60s.
SATURDAY: A chance for showers especially early in the day. Otherwise, we’re looking drier late day with some clearing. Highs in the lower 60s
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and looking dry for now. Warmer with highs back above 70 degrees.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s. Slight chance of a shower late.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 70 degrees.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
©2024 Cox Media Group