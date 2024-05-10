Skies begin to clear, partly cloudy today; Rain chances lessening; Cool days ahead

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Slowly clearing the skies

Rain chances lessening

A cool few days

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

Bus Stop Forecast

FRIDAY: A good amount of cloud cover begins to clear and we’re left with partly cloudy skies. A few showers possible. Breezy and cooler. Highs in the lower to middle 60s.

Weekend Outlook

Sat Futurecast

SATURDAY: A chance for showers especially early in the day. Otherwise, we’re looking drier late day with some clearing. Highs in the lower 60s

Sat Futurecast

Potential Rainfall

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and looking dry for now. Warmer with highs back above 70 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s. Slight chance of a shower late.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 70 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.





©2024 Cox Media Group