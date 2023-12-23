Rain this morning; Sun comes out for Christmas Eve; Colder temps late next week, possible flurries

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Rain most likely this morning

Some sun looking probable Christmas Eve

Rain returns Christmas Day

Turning colder late next week with perhaps a few snowflakes

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

Holiday Travel | Sat Dec 23 AM WX

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a chance for rain showers. The best chance for rain will come during the morning. Less coverage into the afternoon, but not completely dry. High temperatures about 8 degrees above normal in the upper 40s.

Travel Forecast | Sat Dec 23 AM WX

Futurecast | Sat Dec 23 AM WX

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy early, with some sunshine looking probable into the afternoon. A slight chance for showers can’t be ruled out. Quite mild for this time of year with highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain arriving during the afternoon for Christmas day. Another very mild day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. The current forecast of 56 degrees in Dayton would make it the 5th warmest Christmas ever since record keeping began at the airport in 1935.

Christmas Day Temps | Sat Dec 23 AM WX

Futurecast 2 | Sat Dec 23 AM WX

TUESDAY: Scattered showers remain with us on Tuesday. Staying mild with highs in the mid 50s. Morning lows around 50 could mark a record warm morning low. The record is 48 set back in 1940.

WEDNESDAY: Gloomy weather continues with cloudy skies, scattered showers. Cooling trend begins with highs back in the 40s.

THURSDAY: A few showers around on Thursday. With colder air in place, some snowflakes may mix in. Highs in the lower 40s.

Futurecast 3 | Sat Dec 23 AM WX

FRIDAY: Cloudy, cold. A few flurries or light snow showers possible, but confidence is a bit low right now. Highs in the mid 30s.

7 Day AM | Sat Dec 23 AM WX

