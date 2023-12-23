Rain this morning; Sun comes out for Christmas Eve; Colder temps late next week, possible flurries

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Rain most likely this morning
- Some sun looking probable Christmas Eve
- Rain returns Christmas Day
- Turning colder late next week with perhaps a few snowflakes
DETAILED FORECAST:
SATURDAY: Cloudy with a chance for rain showers. The best chance for rain will come during the morning. Less coverage into the afternoon, but not completely dry. High temperatures about 8 degrees above normal in the upper 40s.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy early, with some sunshine looking probable into the afternoon. A slight chance for showers can’t be ruled out. Quite mild for this time of year with highs in the upper 50s.
MONDAY: Cloudy with rain arriving during the afternoon for Christmas day. Another very mild day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. The current forecast of 56 degrees in Dayton would make it the 5th warmest Christmas ever since record keeping began at the airport in 1935.
TUESDAY: Scattered showers remain with us on Tuesday. Staying mild with highs in the mid 50s. Morning lows around 50 could mark a record warm morning low. The record is 48 set back in 1940.
WEDNESDAY: Gloomy weather continues with cloudy skies, scattered showers. Cooling trend begins with highs back in the 40s.
THURSDAY: A few showers around on Thursday. With colder air in place, some snowflakes may mix in. Highs in the lower 40s.
FRIDAY: Cloudy, cold. A few flurries or light snow showers possible, but confidence is a bit low right now. Highs in the mid 30s.
