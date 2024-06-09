Partly cloudy today; Heat building up next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Staying quiet overall

Heat building late next week

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy for Sunday. Another comfortable day with highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday WX Saturday WX (WHIO)

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, pleasant, and a bit cooler with highs only getting to around 70. Lows at night near 50, and a few upper 40s possible.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and still comfortable with highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday WX Saturday WX (WHIO)

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer with highs in the middle 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Heat continues to build with highs climbing into the middle to upper 80s.

Saturday WX Saturday WX (WHIO)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs approaching 90. An isolated thunderstorm is possible.

SATURDAY: Sunshine and a few clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

©2024 Cox Media Group