Partly cloudy today; Heat building up next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Staying quiet overall
- Heat building late next week
DETAILED FORECAST:
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy for Sunday. Another comfortable day with highs in the upper 70s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, pleasant, and a bit cooler with highs only getting to around 70. Lows at night near 50, and a few upper 40s possible.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and still comfortable with highs in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer with highs in the middle 80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Heat continues to build with highs climbing into the middle to upper 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs approaching 90. An isolated thunderstorm is possible.
SATURDAY: Sunshine and a few clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
