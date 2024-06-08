Overall dry weekend, possible stray shower overnight; Heat builds up next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Stray overnight shower, otherwise dry weekend
- Low humidity, mild temps... for now
- Heat builds late next week
DETAILED FORECAST:
SATURDAY: Clouds on the increase throughout the day, but rain chances are slim. We could see a stray shower or two pass through with chances a little better overnight.
Nothing to cancel any plans over. Mild with highs in the middle 70s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy for Sunday. Another comfortable day with highs in the upper 70s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, pleasant, and a bit cooler with highs dropping into the lower 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and still comfortable with highs in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Heat continues to build with highs climbing into the middle to upper 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s approaching 90.
