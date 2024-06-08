Overall dry weekend, possible stray shower overnight; Heat builds up next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Stray overnight shower, otherwise dry weekend

Low humidity, mild temps... for now

Heat builds late next week

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

Here's The Plan

SATURDAY: Clouds on the increase throughout the day, but rain chances are slim. We could see a stray shower or two pass through with chances a little better overnight.

Next Several Hours

Nothing to cancel any plans over. Mild with highs in the middle 70s.

Sun Futurecast

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy for Sunday. Another comfortable day with highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, pleasant, and a bit cooler with highs dropping into the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and still comfortable with highs in the upper 70s.

Mowing The Lawn

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Heat continues to build with highs climbing into the middle to upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s approaching 90.

Storm Center 7 Day Forecast

©2024 Cox Media Group