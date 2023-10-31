Will it snow on Halloween? Here’s what we know

You’ll want to bundle up your goblins and ghosts before they head out for trick-or-treating tonight.

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney will be tracking the conditions and snowflakes moving through the area tonight for Halloween festivities. Tune in for LIVE Storm Center 7 weather coverage beginning on News Center 7 at 5:00 p.m.

Snow flurries are possible across much of the region through the evening with the earliest flakes arriving around 5 p.m. right as many communities begin trick-or-treating.

But snow is only part of the spooky story tonight, with near-freezing temperatures and wind chills while the kids roam the neighborhoods.

Your Storm Center 7 weather team will continue to update this story as weather begins moving into the Miami Valley.

