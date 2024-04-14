Mostly sunny to start the day, a few showers possible in the evening; more rain midweek

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Isolated late-day shower Sunday

Temperatures staying above normal into the start of next week

Rain and a few storms return midweek

DETAILED FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Sunshine to start the day, and the daytime hours are mainly dry.

A weak front slides through during the evening and may trigger a few showers and storms after 6PM.

An isolated strong storm is possible as the SPC has a Level 1 risk of severe weather east of Dayton, but this does not appear very concerning at this time.

Breezy again with gusts of 25-35 MPH and highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with lighter winds and staying warm. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Severe threat appears minimal at this time as we are still a few days out. Staying warm with highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely. Severe threat appears minimal at this time given this is still 4 days out. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: A few lingering showers, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A chance for showers late. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cool. Highs in the middle 50s.

