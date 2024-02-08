Mostly cloudy, warm today; Chance for rain tonight, this weekend, snow possible next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Fake spring has arrived-- over 20 degrees above normal
- Few showers Thursday night and again early Saturday
- Possible snowflakes Monday
DETAILED FORECAST:
THURSDAY: Warmer morning. Mostly cloudy skies, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Dry during the daytime hours with highs in the upper 50s to 60 degrees. Getting breezy with gusts of 20-25 m.ph. late in the day.
A few showers arrive after sunset.
FRIDAY: An isolated shower is possible early Friday, otherwise, mainly dry. Mostly cloudy. We are currently forecasting a high of 62 degrees. If we get a little more sunshine, we may climb warmer. Showers are expected once again late and into Saturday morning.
SATURDAY: A few showers may be around Saturday morning.
Then dry and mostly to partly cloudy into the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
MONDAY: Cloudy with a chance for rain or snow showers. Highs around 40 degrees.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, colder with highs in the upper 30s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable with a high in the low 40s.
