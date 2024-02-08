Mostly cloudy, warm today; Chance for rain tonight, this weekend, snow possible next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Fake spring has arrived-- over 20 degrees above normal

Few showers Thursday night and again early Saturday

Possible snowflakes Monday

DETAILED FORECAST:

THURSDAY: Warmer morning. Mostly cloudy skies, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop conditions on Thursday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (Credit: Britley Ritz/Staff)

Dry during the daytime hours with highs in the upper 50s to 60 degrees. Getting breezy with gusts of 20-25 m.ph. late in the day.

Futurecast for Thursday night Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (Credit: Britley Ritz/Staff)

A few showers arrive after sunset.

Futurecast for Friday afternoon Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (Credit: Britley Ritz/Staff)

FRIDAY: An isolated shower is possible early Friday, otherwise, mainly dry. Mostly cloudy. We are currently forecasting a high of 62 degrees. If we get a little more sunshine, we may climb warmer. Showers are expected once again late and into Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: A few showers may be around Saturday morning.

Potential rainfall for Saturday night Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (Credit: Britley Ritz/Staff)

Then dry and mostly to partly cloudy into the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with a chance for rain or snow showers. Highs around 40 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, colder with highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable with a high in the low 40s.

