Lots of gloom this week

DAYTON, OH — The clouds certainly were stubborn today! Low clouds, scattered fog, and even some drizzle made for a gloomy day. I don’t see much sunshine in our forecast over the next week.

We’ll have our next system passing through on Friday. This will spread rain across the area, especially along and south of I-70 Friday afternoon through Friday night. Rainfall totals south of I-70 could exceed .5″.

Two more cold fronts will pass through Tuesday and late Wednesday. Tuesday’s cold front brings rain. Wednesday’s drags down colder air setting us up for a cold Thanksgiving