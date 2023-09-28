Lingering showers, some rumbles of thunder today; Another dry stretch ahead

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Lingering showers, few rumbles of thunder today
- Another long dry stretch ahead
- Above-normal temperatures return
DETAILED FORECAST:
THURSDAY: Morning patchy dense fog. Mostly cloudy with a few showers hanging around, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
A few rumbles of thunder are possible. Highs in the low 70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy early.
Gradual clearing with a mix of sun and clouds along with comfortable temperatures.
Highs reach the mid to upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in near 80 as the month of September ends.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs again near 80 degrees.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: Sunny again with highs in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: More sunshine with highs in the low 80s.
