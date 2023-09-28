Lingering showers, some rumbles of thunder today; Another dry stretch ahead

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Lingering showers, few rumbles of thunder today

Another long dry stretch ahead

Above-normal temperatures return

DETAILED FORECAST:

THURSDAY: Morning patchy dense fog. Mostly cloudy with a few showers hanging around, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

A few rumbles of thunder are possible. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy early.

Gradual clearing with a mix of sun and clouds along with comfortable temperatures.

Highs reach the mid to upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in near 80 as the month of September ends.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs again near 80 degrees.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Sunny again with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine with highs in the low 80s.

