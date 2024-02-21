Increasing clouds, warm, breezy today; Rain chances return tomorrow

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- A taste of spring
- Next rain/storms chance Thursday
- Even warmer temperatures next week
DETAILED FORECAST:
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, partly cloudy with very mild temperatures, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Highs climb to the mid and upper 50s. Some nearing 60 degrees. We’ll have some breeze out of the south sustained between 5-15 MPH with higher gusts. Rain and a few storms are possible overnight.
THURSDAY: Widespread rain is expected on Thursday.
A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. Mild again with highs in the mid-50s.
FRIDAY: Gradual clearing throughout the morning. Turning partly cloudy, looking drier for Friday. It will be cooler with highs back in the low to middle 40s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny but chilly on Saturday. Highs struggle to get past 40 degrees.
SUNDAY: Sunshine and rather mild again with highs quickly rebounding to the upper 50s on Saturday
MONDAY: Even milder with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the low to middle 60s.
TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Very warm for this time of year with highs in the mid-60s.
