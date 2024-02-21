Increasing clouds, warm, breezy today; Rain chances return tomorrow

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

A taste of spring

Next rain/storms chance Thursday

Even warmer temperatures next week

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, partly cloudy with very mild temperatures, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop conditions for Wednesday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Highs climb to the mid and upper 50s. Some nearing 60 degrees. We’ll have some breeze out of the south sustained between 5-15 MPH with higher gusts. Rain and a few storms are possible overnight.

Futurecast for early Thursday morning Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

THURSDAY: Widespread rain is expected on Thursday.

Futurecast for Thursday afternoon Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. Mild again with highs in the mid-50s.

Potential rainfall through Saturday night Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

FRIDAY: Gradual clearing throughout the morning. Turning partly cloudy, looking drier for Friday. It will be cooler with highs back in the low to middle 40s.

Temperature next 10 days Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny but chilly on Saturday. Highs struggle to get past 40 degrees.

SUNDAY: Sunshine and rather mild again with highs quickly rebounding to the upper 50s on Saturday

MONDAY: Even milder with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the low to middle 60s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Very warm for this time of year with highs in the mid-60s.

©2024 Cox Media Group