Freezing rain possible late tonight, early tomorrow; Timing, totals to expect

MIAMI VALLEY — A period of freezing rain is expected for late Monday night into early Tuesday as cold air at the surface is overlapped by warmer air aloft.

Rain will fall onto surfaces below freezing and then that rain will freeze.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the entire region starting tonight at 8 p.m. until noon tomorrow.

Amounts:

We currently have maximum accretion of ice at 0.10″ or less, which should keep any issues with power outages at bay.

However, sidewalks, driveways, handrails, and some roads could certainly become slick at times into Tuesday morning.

Timing:

Some precipitation is expected to move in late Monday night into the overnight hours on Tuesday.

Confidence is increasing that this will come in the form of freezing rain.

Impacts:

Even as temperatures climb to say 33-34 degrees, the ground temperatures may lag a bit, so some ice concerns could linger until we get to at least 35 degrees.

We will have to monitor this closely and communicate that just because we get above 32 the threat may not be 100% over.

We have had temperatures below freezing for over a week, so the ground is quite cold.

Eventually, this changes to plain rain and ground temperatures warm.

This will eliminate the ice threat before Noon on Tuesday.

