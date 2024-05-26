Few strong storms possible today, Memorial Day; Cooler temperatures come next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Few strong storms Sunday

Rain chances persist into Memorial Day

A cooler stretch next week

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

Saturday Weather Saturday Weather (WHIO)

SUNDAY: The trend is our friend for a lesser severe weather risk on Sunday. The reasoning - the later arrival of storms. A line of storms may move through late afternoon / early evening bringing mainly heavy rain and spotty damaging wind risk.

Saturday Weather Saturday Weather (WHIO)

There is a strong potential that round one zaps the energy out of the atmosphere, leading to a weaker-than-previously-expected second round. Round two should arrive around 11 p.m.

Saturday Weather Saturday Weather (WHIO)

Considering this, damaging wind will be the primary concern with a much lesser, but not zero, risk for hail or an isolated tornado. We’re about 24 hours out from storms, so stay tuned for any additional tweaks to the forecast. Highs reach the lower 80s on Tuesday.

Saturday Weather Saturday Weather (WHIO)

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Partly cloudy with a chance for showers. An isolated thunderstorm is also possible. Highs in the upper 70s

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with another chance for a few showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower is possible. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday Weather Saturday Weather (WHIO)

THURSDAY: Sunny and comfortable weather with highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny. A great day with highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer as highs climb back to 80 degrees.

©2024 Cox Media Group