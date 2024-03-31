Easter starting off dry with cloudy skies, chances for rain in evening

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Easter starts dry, rain late

Scattered strong storms early next week

Flooding possible into next week

FULL DETAILS:

SUNDAY (EASTER): Mostly cloudy skies. Showers and storms are possible late. Highs in the lower to middle 60s. Better chances of showers and storms arrive into the evening and overnight.

An isolated strong to severe storm and heavy rain are possible from mid-evening into the overnight. Any strong storm looks to occur after sunset at this time.

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms looking likely. Repeated rounds of heavy rain and the potential for strong storms are on the radar for us to keep an eye on in the coming days. Highs in the middle to upper 60s.

There will be a wide temperature gradient so some may stay in the 50s north and some may hit 70 south. We will have to watch for flooding concerns here.

TUESDAY: Showers and a few thunderstorms could continue into Tuesday with more chances for heavy rain or strong storms. Certainly need to keep an eye on this as we move closer. Highs are a bit cooler in the lower to middle 60s. High water issues may linger into Tuesday with more rain.

WEDNESDAY: Windy and much colder with rain showers mixing with snow showers by the afternoon. Highs in the middle 40s.

THURSDAY: Finally drier but still overcast. Cool with highs in the mid-40s.

FRIDAY: Sunshine returns with clouds and still cool with highs in the lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Sunshine and a bit milder with higher in the upper 50s.

