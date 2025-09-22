The dry run is over!

DAYTON, OH — Good Monday evening, Miami Valley! We haven’t seen a day like this in quite some time. We’ve had good soaking waves of rain. This is exactly what we need to alleviate some of the drought issues that have developed recently.

Going forward, more showers and storms are likely this evening before tapering off tonight. Tuesday should bring a lull in the action while we are in between storm systems, but an isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out. Wednesday brings us another widespread round of showers and embedded thunderstorms.

Rain Trend

We will keep an eye out for any isolated strong storms this evening, but the risk should be very low with having the clouds and showers around all day today. That has helped to stabilize the atmosphere.