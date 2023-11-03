Dry, mild temperatures this weekend; Rain chances increase this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Increasing temperatures, above normal
- Isolated showers possible this weekend
- Best rain chance with cold front early next week
FULL FORECAST:
FRIDAY: Clouds increase from the northwest late day, but we stay dry, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Temperatures are climbing close to average in the upper 50s. Breezy again with some wind gusts over 20 m.p.h. during the afternoon.
SATURDAY: More clouds than sun on Saturday.
We still look dry during the day, but a passing sprinkle may work in late Saturday evening or Saturday night from the north. Mild with highs near 60 degrees.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, a stray shower is possible but mainly dry. Highs moving into the mid-60s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Much of the day is dry, but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out late. Better chance at night. Highs in the mid-60s.
TUESDAY: A few more showers may still be around come Tuesday. Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers early. Seasonable temperatures with highs in the upper 50s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool with highs in the upper 50s.
