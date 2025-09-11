Drought conditions taking hold

DAYTON — The latest drought monitor was released today, and 39% of the Miami Valley is now classified as experiencing Moderate Drought. Abnormally Dry conditions cover all 100% of the WHIO viewing area. With only hot and dry days ahead, these conditions are likely to expand.

Drought Monitor

The current weather setup includes high pressure at the surface, and upper-level ridging building in from the west. This combination will lead to dry conditions and increasing temperatures in the days ahead.

Headlines

The only exception will be a small threat for showers Saturday night into Sunday from a weak weather system. Otherwise, we’re locked into this persistently dry and warm pattern for the foreseeable future.