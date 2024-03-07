Cool, dreary, dry today; More rain chances tomorrow through Saturday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Cool and dreary Thursday

More rain Friday and Saturday

Spring looking to stick around

DETAILED FORECAST:

Storm Center 7 Day Forecast

Next Few Days

THURSDAY: Areas of patchy fog. More clouds than sun on Thursday but it will be dry, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop conditions for Thursday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Highs climb to the mid-50s.

Futurecast for Friday morning at 7 a.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

FRIDAY: Cloudy with our next chance for rain arriving early. Rain showers continue into Friday night as well. Highs in the upper 50s to 60 degrees.

Futurecast for Saturday through 1 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies hang around with rain showers. Highs in the mid-50s.

Potential rainfall through Sunday, 12 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a sprinkle or snow flurry possible on Sunday. Cooler and breezy with highs in the low to mid-40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid-50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy with highs in the mid-60s.

