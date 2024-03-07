Cool, dreary, dry today; More rain chances tomorrow through Saturday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Cool and dreary Thursday
- More rain Friday and Saturday
- Spring looking to stick around
>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
THURSDAY: Areas of patchy fog. More clouds than sun on Thursday but it will be dry, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Highs climb to the mid-50s.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with our next chance for rain arriving early. Rain showers continue into Friday night as well. Highs in the upper 50s to 60 degrees.
SATURDAY: Cloudy skies hang around with rain showers. Highs in the mid-50s.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a sprinkle or snow flurry possible on Sunday. Cooler and breezy with highs in the low to mid-40s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid-50s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy with highs in the mid-60s.
©2024 Cox Media Group