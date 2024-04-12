Cool, damp, windy today; Dry this weekend, more storm chances next week

Flood Advisory is in effect until 5:45 a.m. today for Darke and Preble counties in Ohio. It also includes Union and Wayne counties in Indiana.

Flood Warning has been issued for Randolph county in Indiana this evening for the Mississenawa River, currently for moderate flooding.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Cooler, Damp, Windy Today

Weekend looks pretty good

Very warm next week, more storm chances

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

Storm Center 7 day forecast Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

FRIDAY: Not the best of days today. We will see showers lingering throughout the day, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.

Bus stop forecast for Friday Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Commute forecast Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

A rumble of thunder is possible but no severe weather.

Futurecast for 11 a.m. today Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Breezy with gusts of 30-40 mph and cooler with highs in the low to mid-50s.

WInd gusts for today Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

River levels across the area Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Futurecast for 7:30 p.m. tonight Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy with gusts of 20-30 MPH expected.

Outlook for mowing the lawn Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Nice with highs in the mid-60s. Slight chance of a shower overnight

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and windy with gusts over 30 MPH expected. Isolated showers or a thunderstorm are possible, but it should not be a washout.

Severe weather outlook Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

SPC has the Miami Valley highlighted under a Level 1 risk of a strong storm, but not overly concerning. Highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and mainly dry aside from a stray shower late for Monday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Staying warm with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with a few showers or storms possible. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with a few showers or storms possible. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

©2024 Cox Media Group