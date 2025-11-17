Cold, wet day on tap Tuesday

DAYTON, OH — Tuesday will not be a nice weather day across the Miami Valley. We’re looking at 30s in the morning, 40s in the afternoon, widespread rain, and wind all combining to make for an uncomfortable day. Get ready!

We’re keeping a close eye on Tuesday morning specifically. Rain, possibly mixed with sleet at the onset of precipitation, is likely. With morning low temperatures forecast to range from 33 to 37 degrees, we should be in the safe zone to avoid wintry impacts on the road. But with such a close call on the temperatures, my best advice is to check in with our Daybreak team before you hit the roads to get a fresh look at those current conditions.

Skies stay gloomy for Wednesday and Thursday followed up by more rain on Friday