Cold start, dry, breezy today; Warming trend ends, rain returns this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Warming trend Thursday through Saturday

Strong cold front this weekend

Rain likely, much colder air follows

DETAILED FORECAST:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with thin clouds early this morning.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says we will eventually become sunny on Thursday. Dry, warmer, windy.

Expect highs in the lower 50s with southwest winds gusting at 20-30 m.ph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. The warming trend continues with highs climbing to the mid-50s. These temperatures will be running about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Breezy again. A few showers after midnight coming into Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: The next chance for Showers arrives on Saturday. Showers will be scattered early, more likely late day and into the evening.

While the best chance for rain rolls through overnight. High temperatures will still climb into the low 60s thanks to strong southwest flow.

SUNDAY: Widespread rain early Sunday, then drying out. Much colder as the front passes. With the frontal passage now looking a bit earlier in the day, the afternoon looks colder. Expect highs only near 40. Sunday should be a classic race to see if the cold air arrives in time to overlap with any moisture. A few flakes on the back end of the low can’t be ruled out.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy early Monday with a few flakes possible. Then clearing skies. Cold with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and dry by Tuesday. Cool with highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny on Wednesday with highs in the lower 40s.

