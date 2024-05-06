Cloudy, cool, chance of showers today; Severe storms possible this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Storm chances increasing
- Severe storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday
- Temperatures remain very warm
DETAILED FORECAST:
MONDAY: Scattered showers likely, a rumble of thunder possible, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz. Cooler with highs on either side of 70 degrees.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms, especially in the afternoon into Tuesday night.
A few strong to severe storms may occur with damaging winds and hail.
Highs in the upper 70s. Slight risk issued for the entire Miami Valley.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with more showers and storms possible. A few strong to severe storms may occur with damaging winds and hail, but confidence is a bit murky here right now. Highs in the low 80s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with another chance for showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid-70s.
FRIDAY: Scattered showers are possible. Cool with highs in the middle 60s.
SATURDAY: Isolated showers possible. Highs in the middle 60s.
SUNDAY: Staying cool with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.
