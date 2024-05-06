Cloudy, cool, chance of showers today; Severe storms possible this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Storm chances increasing

Severe storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday

Temperatures remain very warm

Severe Weather Outlook (SPC) Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

DETAILED FORECAST:

MONDAY: Scattered showers likely, a rumble of thunder possible, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz. Cooler with highs on either side of 70 degrees.

Storm threats Tuesday afternoon and evening Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms, especially in the afternoon into Tuesday night.

Futurecast for Tuesday afternoon Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

A few strong to severe storms may occur with damaging winds and hail.

Futurecast for Tuesday at 4 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Highs in the upper 70s. Slight risk issued for the entire Miami Valley.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with more showers and storms possible. A few strong to severe storms may occur with damaging winds and hail, but confidence is a bit murky here right now. Highs in the low 80s.

Potential rainfall through Thursday night Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with another chance for showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid-70s.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers are possible. Cool with highs in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY: Isolated showers possible. Highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY: Staying cool with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

