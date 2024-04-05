Cloudy, cool, chance of rain, snow mix today; Freeze Warning for entire region tomorrow

Freeze Warning Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the entire region starting at midnight Saturday until 10 a.m.

This includes Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren counties in Ohio. It also affects Randolph, Union, and Wayne counties in Indiana.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Few more rain/snow/graupel showers today

Dry Saturday, rain showers late Sunday

Eclipse Day trending a bit better

DETAILED FORECAST:

FRIDAY: Our pesky area of low pressure looks a little slow to depart, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.

As a result, we’re going to keep the chance for a few more rain/snow/graupel showers in the forecast for Friday. The coverage shouldn’t be as widespread as Thursday.

Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures climb to the middle 40s.

Breezy. Frost is expected overnight, so cover the plants.

SATURDAY: Cold with frost possibly Saturday morning. Mostly sunny Saturday afternoon with highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Frost is possible early. Clouds return during the day giving way to a chance for rain showers by the end of the day into the overnight. High temperatures will be warmer in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: (TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE) A very early morning shower is possible. There may be some clearing into the afternoon. While our forecast for viewing the eclipse isn’t optimal, it isn’t the worst either. Highs near 70.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild with highs in the lower 70s. There will be a chance for showers.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a better chance for showers. Warm with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

