Chance of storms, strong to severe today; Heat advisory for whole region starting Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Alert for Butler and Warren counties until 12 a.m. today.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory starting Thursday afternoon at 12 p.m. for Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, Warren, Randolph (IN), Union (IN), and Wayne (IN) counties until 9 p.m. Friday night.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Scattered strong to severe storms Wednesday (Slight Risk)

Dangerous hot and humid temperatures (Poor Air Quality)

Returning closer to “normal” late weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says high temperatures will climb into the mid-90s for the first time since June 3rd. Heat Index will be in the middle to upper 90s nearing 100.

THURSDAY: Warm and humid with a slight chance of a storm.

Heat Advisory will be in effect starting at 12 p.m. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. Heat Index in the low 100s

FRIDAY: Hot and humid. High temperatures in the mid-90s. Heat Index in the upper 90s and low 100s.

SATURDAY: Storms are possible. Otherwise, warm and humid with highs in the middle to upper 80s and low 90s.

SUNDAY: Stray storm possible, otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the middle 80s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the middle 80s.

