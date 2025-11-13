Big warming trend through Saturday

DAYTON, OH — High pressure both at the surface and aloft is leading to quiet and milder weather across the Miami Valley. This warming trend will continue through Saturday. On Saturday, we’re currently forecasting a high of 67. That would be significantly above the typical high for this time of year of 54 degrees, but not quite record territory.

WEATHER

Saturday night, a cold front sweeps through the region dropping temperatures back down below normal. Sunday, we’ll struggle to get to 50 degrees.

Tuesday brings the next best chance for rain. We’ll have to watch the temperatures closely. Models are coming in colder today. Right now we’re forecasting a high of 40 on Tuesday. If we keep trending colder, we’ll have to watch for the potential of snow mixing in.